Honoring nurses who died from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year, May is being recognized as National Nurses Month. During this time, The Alabama Nurses Association wants to honor nurses who contracted Covid-19 while on the job and ultimately passed away.

Health care workers are on the frontline every day, risking their safety and even their life to take care of others.

President of the Alabama State Nurses Association, Lindsey Harris, says this is a reality for nurses.

“Imagine going home to your family, children, or grandparents and not knowing if you passed or transmitted Covid to your family,” said Harris.

That’s why she says nurses always deserve appreciation for what they do, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s essential.

“Nurses have to do things they have never done before; they are delivering trays and cleaning rooms every day, they’re holding hands of patients that haven’t seen their family members as they transition and die,” according to Harris.

This year, National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6th to May 12th each year, is now a month-long celebration. During this time, the ASNA want to recognize nurses who got Covid-19 while taking care of patients and paid the ultimate price. They will present the Nurse Legion of Honor Medal to the nurse’s family to recognize their service. Harris says it’s important to remember the ones we’ve lost and continue to support the nurses who are here.

“Every day they go to work, every day they come back and check on their patients,” said Harris.

The ASNA is taking nominations; if you know a nurse who passed away from covid-19, you can submit their name at alabamanurses.org.

