Advertisement

Honoring nurses who died from COVID-19

By Russell Jones, WBRC
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year, May is being recognized as National Nurses Month. During this time, The Alabama Nurses Association wants to honor nurses who contracted Covid-19 while on the job and ultimately passed away.

Health care workers are on the frontline every day, risking their safety and even their life to take care of others.

President of the Alabama State Nurses Association, Lindsey Harris, says this is a reality for nurses.

“Imagine going home to your family, children, or grandparents and not knowing if you passed or transmitted Covid to your family,” said Harris.

That’s why she says nurses always deserve appreciation for what they do, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s essential.

“Nurses have to do things they have never done before; they are delivering trays and cleaning rooms every day, they’re holding hands of patients that haven’t seen their family members as they transition and die,” according to Harris.

This year, National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6th to May 12th each year, is now a month-long celebration. During this time, the ASNA want to recognize nurses who got Covid-19 while taking care of patients and paid the ultimate price. They will present the Nurse Legion of Honor Medal to the nurse’s family to recognize their service. Harris says it’s important to remember the ones we’ve lost and continue to support the nurses who are here.

“Every day they go to work, every day they come back and check on their patients,” said Harris.

The ASNA is taking nominations; if you know a nurse who passed away from covid-19, you can submit their name at alabamanurses.org.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/02/honoring-nurses-who-died-covid-/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Northwest Florida Community Hospital says it has some challenges.
Rural hospitals see challenges with hiring doctors
New study estimates child abuse costs Alabama $3.7 billion each year
Will the FDA began approving more medicine with emergency use authorization?
Alabama House approves bill to put menstrual products in schools