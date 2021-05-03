High demand for truck drivers

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) --

Numerous reports indicate that a trucker shortage could result in an increase in gas, lumber and other goods prices.

The demand for truck drivers is at an all-time high. According to a study done by the American Trucker Association, 1.1 million new drivers will have to be hired over the next 10 years to meet the demand.

“There is a shortage of truck drivers,” Kemmie Williams, CDL Instructor at the Alabama Aviation College continued. “All the recruiters that come by, they all tell us that they have plenty of freight to haul and they are in dire need of new drivers.”

After completing the 6-week course at the Alabama Aviation College, students could make upwards of $50,000 a year once they get a job.

“We have them to do pre-hires with companies and so they can go ahead and get all the information they need so as soon as they get that license in hand, they are ready to go to work,” Williams said.

For those with enough drive, plenty of opportunity awaits.

“There are so many companies out there that are begging for drivers right now and it’s a good place to be at when you want to get your CDL and get a job,” Williams finished.

The next CDL course will start on June 1st.

For more information on ESCC’s CDL program, click HERE.

