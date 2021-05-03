Gov. Kemp issues new COVID-19 Guidance Executive Order

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp signed a new Executive Order on Friday regarding COVID-19 guidance in Georgia, which will be in effect from May 1 to May 30.

Key provisions of the new executive order are as follows:

Modifies the social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors to “strongly encouraged.” Eliminates the restaurant and bar table distancing requirements and workers mask requirement. Eliminates all specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hairstylists, and massage therapists. Reduces the requirements for Conventions. Eliminates the requirement that childcare facilities prohibit all unnecessary visitors. Provides that Live Performance Venues, regardless of seating capacity, are only required to follow the guidelines for all Organizations, and such venues may implement additional measures in conjunction with the performer or organizer of an event. Maintains that professional, collegiate, and high school sports organizations and events shall operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league, conference, or association. Clarifies that graduation ceremonies are only required to follow the guidelines for all organizations.

Read the full Executive Order:

Original Story https://www.wtoc.com/2021/05/03/gov-kemp-issues-new-covid-guidance-executive-order/

