Dothan Diamond Classic awards check to participating schools

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual Dothan Diamond Classic is in the books and while G.W. Long left with the trophy, all 20 participating teams left as winners.

The money raised from the tournament goes back to the schools and each school received their check on Monday.

The amount each school received was based on the number of games played during the bracket play of the tournament.

The head coaches know how much this money will help their teams.

“It will help us dramatically for our program to receive this money,’ said Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry. “We had only budgeted for a varsity team and we actually had a full JV team. So, it’s going to help us tremendously. We we’re definitely over budget and going to have to do some fundraising and this should pretty much take care of that.”

“Most of our schools when we go off and travel and play we can drop anywhere from two to three thousand dollars on a tournament, from entry fees, to hotel rooms and feeding the girls,” said Dothan head coach Donny Bright. “So, to be able to play in a tournament where you don’t have to pay but you actually get paid to play in a tournament it’s very beneficial for us.”

Over $46,000 was raised to give back to the schools.

