All Alabama public school teachers will receive at least 2% raise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pay raise is always welcomed, right?

Well, the new salary scale passed in the education budget is a welcomed sight for many, especially veteran teachers.

The new budget means all public school teachers will get at least a 2% bump in pay, but William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association says it doesn’t stop there.

Depending on your degree level and years of experience, you could receive a 5% pay bump.

Tunnell says the old system was aimed at attracting teachers into the profession with higher salaries, but the increases in pay flattened out with experience.

“The legislature worked with AEA to correct some disparity in the teacher pay scale. You could go from a nine-year employee to a year 27 employee, but your salary growth over all those years was very flat. It wasn’t competitive at all. We’re very excited about what we were able to get the legislature to do this year,” Tunnell said.

The budget also included a new program for math and science teachers.

Those who work in hard-to-staff schools will get at least $5,000 more a year than the standard scale.

