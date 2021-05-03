Advertisement

ALDOT Proposes Expansion to State Highway 52 in Geneva County

The first segment will consist of building two additional lanes parallel to the current two lanes from East Cox Street in Slocomb to County Road 73.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is proposing adding additional lanes on AL-52...
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is proposing adding additional lanes on AL-52 in Geneva County from East Cox Street in Slocomb to Scott Road in Malvern, as part of the State’s effort to Rebuild Alabama.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is proposing adding additional lanes on AL-52 in Geneva County from East Cox Street in Slocomb to Scott Road in Malvern, as part of the State’s effort to Rebuild Alabama.

The proposed widening will be divided into two segments. The first segment will consist of building two additional lanes parallel to the current two lanes from East Cox Street in Slocomb to County Road 73.

The second segment will create a new four-lane highway just north of the current two-lane from County Road 73 to Scott Street in Malvern.

In the past ALDOT has held in person meetings to discuss some projects and take comments from the public. 

Due to COVID, ALDOT had to transition to online meetings.  The “meeting” will be a webpage that can be found at www.aldotinvolved.com and will include project information, including current, proposed timeline, right-of-way information, and a place for the public to submit comments.

This page will be live today and comments will be accepted until 6/1/21.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

White bags line the victory lap loop featuring the names of those that have fought their battle...
Relay for Life recognizes survivors with Stomp Out Cancer event
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits.
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits
White bags line the victory lap loop featuring the names of those that have fought their battle...
Relay for Life Stomp Out Cancer Event
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits - WTVY News 4
Dothan Diamond Classic awards check to participating schools
Dothan Diamond Classic awards check to participating schools