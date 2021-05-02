Unsettled Start to the New Week

SYNOPSIS – Cloud coverage has been on the increase through the afternoon, and we’ll gradually start seeing rain chances increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. The unsettled pattern will continue into the start of the new work week. We’ll dry out and cool off into the second half of next week and into the weekend. Highs will fall from the middle 80s to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the middle of the week. Lows fall from the 60s and 70s to the middle and upper 50s.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 69°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 71°. Winds S at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 85° 40%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 82°

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 57° High: 79°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 3-4 feet.

