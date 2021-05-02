Advertisement

Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home

This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested two people after receiving a report of trespassers near the home of Britain’s Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested after a report of intruders on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on April 25. Police said there was no risk to anyone at the lodge, Andrew’s official residence.

Police were also called to the Royal Lodge on April 19.

The Sun newspaper reported that during the earlier incident, a 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes on the grounds of the lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the monarch’s son.

The woman managed to get into the home, but was detained after asking a member of staff where Andrew was and saying that she was his fiancée, the newspaper said. Thames Valley Police said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Andrew shares the home with his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

Andrew, 61, has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting

Latest News

Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
Nearly one-third of Americans vaccinated; new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the fatal crash.
2 students die in car crash on way to Indiana prom
A Navy rescue swimmer and another Navy serviceman risked their own lives to save as many people...
Witnesses jump into action after boat overturns in San Diego