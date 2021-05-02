Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting of another teen the same age. Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens confirmed the arrest.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home on Hill Street in Dothan when the bullet from a 9mm handgun struck the victim’s back and passed completely through his body.

The wounded 14-year-old was taken to a Dothan hospital and then transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he is in stable condition, Owens said.

The name of the teen charged with First Degree Assault will not be released due to his age and court proceedings involving his case will also be private.

Alabama law states, “A person commits the crime of assault in the first degree if, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he/she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby causes serious physical injury.

Additional details regarding the shooting will be released Monday.

