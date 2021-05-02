Advertisement

Health experts working to get more young people vaccinated

By Josh Gauntt, WBRC
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Young people could play a critical role in helping the country achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 if they get vaccinated, according to a UAB professor.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd says getting 16- to 35-year-olds vaccinated is going to be the biggest hurdle because she says that age group interacts socially much more commonly than the older population.

We know COVID-19 is hitting the younger population more these days and that is the age group in hospitals right now because the older folks have been vaccinated.

“They have risky health behaviors anyway. It’s a time in their life when they’re experimenting more than other populations so we have to get that group vaccinated. Just like we would when they go to college,” Dr. Judd said.

State health leaders admit, its going to be difficult to reach the younger population but they are working nonetheless on different ways to reach them to hammer in why its important to get a shot.

