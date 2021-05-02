Advertisement

Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man

By Justin Walker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Eufaula police are investigating the death of a Eufaula man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Davis Street, where a man had sustained gun shot wounds to his upper body.

Police have identified the subject as 26-year-old Eric Jamal Lynn. Lynn was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

