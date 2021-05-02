Advertisement

Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack

By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TRIMBLE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a 39-year-old woman has been found dead in southwestern Colorado after an apparent bear attack.

The woman from Durango was believed to have gone walking with her dogs on Friday near Trimble.

The woman’s boyfriend returned home at about 8:30 p.m. Friday and found the dogs outside, but the woman was missing.

He started searching and found her body about an hour later and called 911.

A federal wildlife services dog team found a female black bear with two cubs nearby. They were euthanized.

The La Plata County Coroner plans an autopsy. The woman’s name has not been released.

