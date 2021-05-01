Yatta Abba Day Festival returns to downtown Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Abbeville was packed full of people all day Saturday for the city’s annual Yatta Abba Day Festival.

Now in its’ 13th year, the festival featured musical entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a classic car show and kids hayrides.

There were also arts and crafts vendors from around the Southeast, well as several food vendors.

The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and community leaders say they were excited to bring it back.

“Our city means a lot to the individuals, as well as for everyone to come and experience our hospitality, and to bring vendors in. So it’s our one annual event to bring the community together and join together, and to be able to come out and celebrate together,” said Hayley Northey, the event’s vendor chairwoman.

The festival is named Yatta Abba, which means “grove of dogwoods.” It’s a nod to the city’s Creek Indian heritage.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.