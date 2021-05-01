Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A 14-year-old boy suffered a serious gunshot wound on Saturday in what appears to police to be an accidental shooting. That shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. at a home on Hill Street in Dothan.

The bullet from a 9mm handgun entered the boy’s back and exited from his stomach area. The victim was transported for treatment at a local hospital.

Investigators questioned others present when the shooting occurred, but foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

