Advertisement

Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting

Several others present when boy shot in back with 9mm handgun
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A 14-year-old boy suffered a serious gunshot wound on Saturday in what appears to police to be an accidental shooting. That shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. at a home on Hill Street in Dothan.

The bullet from a 9mm handgun entered the boy’s back and exited from his stomach area. The victim was transported for treatment at a local hospital.

Investigators questioned others present when the shooting occurred, but foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

We'll see s little bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A few showers could be possible as well.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 1, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Clouds and Some Rain Returning
Organizations educate community on redistricting process
Yatta Abba Day Festival
Yatta Abba Day Festival returns to downtown Abbeville