Organizations educate community on redistricting process

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of Wiregrass community leaders used their Saturday afternoon to educate residents on a process called redistricting.

The League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama and the South Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable hosted an event called “Redistery: The Mystery of Redistricting” at Aunt Katie’s Garden.

Every ten years following the census, political districts are redrawn nationally, at the state level, and locally.

Organizers of the roundtable say politicians often use redistricting as an opportunity to redraw those lines in their own favor. For example, a county commissioner may be elected in a certain district but may not live in that same district when those districts are redrawn to benefit that commissioner.

Examples like that is why roundtable organizers want to start a conversation on why it is important for the public to be watchful during redistricting.

“We are trying to educate the community on what the districts look like, help them find their own house on the map, learn about who represents them, the stars show this is where their commissioner and school board member lives. They can kind of orient themselves, some population statistics. And they can kind of see how everything fits together. And how districts get put together. And why they get put together the way they do,” said Stephanie Butler, chair of the LWV of SEAL.

Organizers are encouraging residents to contact their representatives about keeping communities of interest together.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.