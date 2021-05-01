Advertisement

Organizations educate community on redistricting process

By Justin Walker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of Wiregrass community leaders used their Saturday afternoon to educate residents on a process called redistricting.

The League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama and the South Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable hosted an event called “Redistery: The Mystery of Redistricting” at Aunt Katie’s Garden.

Every ten years following the census, political districts are redrawn nationally, at the state level, and locally.

Organizers of the roundtable say politicians often use redistricting as an opportunity to redraw those lines in their own favor. For example, a county commissioner may be elected in a certain district but may not live in that same district when those districts are redrawn to benefit that commissioner.

Examples like that is why roundtable organizers want to start a conversation on why it is important for the public to be watchful during redistricting.

“We are trying to educate the community on what the districts look like, help them find their own house on the map, learn about who represents them, the stars show this is where their commissioner and school board member lives. They can kind of orient themselves, some population statistics. And they can kind of see how everything fits together. And how districts get put together. And why they get put together the way they do,” said Stephanie Butler, chair of the LWV of SEAL.

Organizers are encouraging residents to contact their representatives about keeping communities of interest together.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

We'll see s little bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A few showers could be possible as well.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 1, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Clouds and Some Rain Returning
Yatta Abba Day Festival
Yatta Abba Day Festival returns to downtown Abbeville
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting