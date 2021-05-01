Clouds and Some Rain Returning

SYNOPSIS – A sunny and warm afternoon sets a much better scene than the one we were dealing with this time last week. Cloud coverage and a couple of rain chances move back in through the end of the weekend and the start of next week. We’ll stay warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Sunshine will return with some slightly cooler temperatures by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds. Low near 62°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 85°. Winds SSE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 68°. Winds SSE at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 87° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 82° 20%

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 57° High: 77°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.