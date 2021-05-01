Advertisement

Clouds and Some Rain Returning

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A sunny and warm afternoon sets a much better scene than the one we were dealing with this time last week. Cloud coverage and a couple of rain chances move back in through the end of the weekend and the start of next week. We’ll stay warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Sunshine will return with some slightly cooler temperatures by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds. Low near 62°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 85°. Winds SSE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 68°. Winds SSE at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 87° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 82° 20%

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 57° High: 77°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

We'll see s little bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A few showers could be possible as well.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 1, 2021
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 30, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Great Weather To Begin The Weekend!
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-30
More clouds around today