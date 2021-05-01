ADPH urges people to get the COVID vaccine

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While COVID-19 numbers continue to look good across Alabama, the number of people getting vaccines is less than what health experts would like.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gave an update Friday on where Alabama stands in the fight against the virus.

Over 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the state, but that is still not enough to reach herd immunity according to health officials.

Dr. Harris said many people may be dealing with barriers like transportation to the vaccine clinics or vaccine hesitancy. He said the state is continuing education efforts, in hopes of getting more people comfortable with getting vaccinated. People are going door-to-door with pamphlets to potentially 21,000 homes. Tv, radio and billboard campaigns are continuing and the state is asking all local doctors to join-in.

The ADPH has asked all providers to reach out directly to their patients.

“The real simple approach of using your own cell phone to record yourself saying why you think the vaccine is important and sending that to your won patients is a very powerful tool with many people who don’t listen to media, public health or celebrity endorsements will listen to their own health care provider,” Dr. Harris said.

Alabama’s vaccine distribution dashboard shows that 1.4 million people have received one or more doses of the vaccine, and 1.5 million have completed the vaccine series.

Click here for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.