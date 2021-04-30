Advertisement

Will the FDA began approving more medicine with emergency use authorization?

By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer officials are hoping for a fast-tracked approval from the FDA for their at-home COVID-19 treatment pill. It’s still in clinical trial, but they said it could be launched by the end of the year if approved quickly.

“As those are proven to be effective, hopefully, and they are proven to be safe, then yes, an early use authorization is highly likely because it fills a niche that we don’t have now,” UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said.

Saag said Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA aren’t new and they weren’t developed just for COVID-19. He said EUA’s started back during the AIDS epidemic.

Saag said EUA’s are reserved for special niche situations where there is nothing else on the market that addresses the problem, like with cancer drugs, rheumatological diseases, epidemics and pandemics.

The process is just a faster version of full approval and Saag said we will likely continue to see EUA’s for COVID-19 drugs and treatments, but not necessarily for all medicines.

“It takes a lot of effort and special consideration for early use authorization to be formalized and done,” Saag said. “The reason that it takes longer for standard approval is that there is a little bit more criteria for the length of follow up of people who have had the intervention and for a little bit more of a larger database of experience to come through.”

Dr. Saag said even if something was approved under an EUA, a full approval process is still taking place. He said we will likely see full approval for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines in the next month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/30/will-fda-began-approving-more-medicine-with-emergency-use-authorization/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

New study estimates child abuse costs Alabama $3.7 billion each year
Alabama House approves bill to put menstrual products in schools
Clearing up misconceptions about autism
Tuesday, April 27th was the 365 day mark for the Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Care Clinic that...
Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Care Clinic celebrates one year