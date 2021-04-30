Will the FDA began approving more medicine with emergency use authorization?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer officials are hoping for a fast-tracked approval from the FDA for their at-home COVID-19 treatment pill. It’s still in clinical trial, but they said it could be launched by the end of the year if approved quickly.

“As those are proven to be effective, hopefully, and they are proven to be safe, then yes, an early use authorization is highly likely because it fills a niche that we don’t have now,” UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said.

Saag said Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA aren’t new and they weren’t developed just for COVID-19. He said EUA’s started back during the AIDS epidemic.

Saag said EUA’s are reserved for special niche situations where there is nothing else on the market that addresses the problem, like with cancer drugs, rheumatological diseases, epidemics and pandemics.

The process is just a faster version of full approval and Saag said we will likely continue to see EUA’s for COVID-19 drugs and treatments, but not necessarily for all medicines.

“It takes a lot of effort and special consideration for early use authorization to be formalized and done,” Saag said. “The reason that it takes longer for standard approval is that there is a little bit more criteria for the length of follow up of people who have had the intervention and for a little bit more of a larger database of experience to come through.”

Dr. Saag said even if something was approved under an EUA, a full approval process is still taking place. He said we will likely see full approval for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines in the next month.

