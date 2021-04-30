Advertisement

Wetumpka series of HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ to air Sunday

Filming for HGTV's show "Home Town Takeover" has wrapped up production in Wetumpka.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the world will get to see what the city of Wetumpka is all about.

The local production of “Home Town Takeover” is set to air Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. It will also be available for streaming on discovery+ that same day.

“We’re excited about the upcoming show,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.

Filming wrapped up in January. During the filming, Willis said people were excited to see Ben and Erin Napier around.

“People were so excited to see them and wanted to talk with them and meet with them,” Willis said.

Willis said a lot of progress was made during the filming. One of the things they did was build a farmer’s market on the westside of the river.

“They left us with a lot of good things,” Willis said.

Wetumpka was chosen out of 2,600 cities and towns across the country, according to HGTV.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/30/wetumpka-series-hgtvs-home-town-takeover-air-sunday/

