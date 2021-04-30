Troy windshield dots prove benign

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Police Department is aware of multiple posts on social media about marks being placed on vehicles while parked in the parking lot of businesses. Speculation and comments as to why the marks are placed on the vehicles and who put them there has caused concern for our community as well as many others.

(Source: Troy Police Department)

On Thursday April 29th, the Troy Police Department responded to Walmart after a customer reported finding a pink dot in the lower left corner of the windshield of her vehicle. With assistance from Walmart management, officers were able to review surveillance video. From the time the customer parked the vehicle until the customer returned and drove away, no one approached the vehicle or placed anything on the vehicle. Multiple officers then walked the entire parking lot and located several other vehicles that had a pink dot in the lower left corner of the windshield.

One of the vehicle owners told the officers that the pink dot was on the vehicle when they purchased it from a local dealership. As the investigation continued it was discovered that several dealerships in the area employ a vendor that travels to their sales lot each week and inspects vehicles on the lot for cracked windshields and dents in the vehicles. Once the vehicle is inspected the vendor places a pink dot on the windshield in the lower left corner to indicate that that vehicle has been inspected. Officers observed multiple vehicles at dealerships with these markings on them.

The Troy Police Department encourages the public to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. If they of observe criminal activity or something out of place or suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately. The Troy Police Department can be reached at 334-566-0500 for non-emergencies. Please call 911 for emergencies.