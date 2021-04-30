DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration for Department of Leisure Services Summer Programs begins on Saturday, May 1st from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Registrations continue May 3rd through May 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Registrations will be taken at the Andrew Belle Center, Doug Tew, Eastgate Park Lodge,

Walton Park, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Park.

Summer Programs include – Camp Champion, Camp Choctaw, Camp Olympia, STEM Camp,

Youth Adventure Camp, Swimming lessons for all ages, and much more!

Parents – please bring your child’s birth certificate (for new participants ONLY), a copy of your

free or reduced lunch approval letter (if you’re applying for a discount), and cash/check as we

are unable to accept credit card payments at this time. For more information, please visit

www.dothan.org/212/leisureservices or call 334-615-3700.

