PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden commemorated his 100th day in office by paying a visit to the Peach State. He landed first at the Lawson Army Airport on Fort Benning then took a flight to the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport in Americus to pay a visit to former President Jimmy Carter in Plains.

People who sprawled out across the sides of Main Street that came to witness Biden traveling to the Carters via motor brigade said it means a lot for such a little community to be graced with his presence.

“I think its exciting, it is a part of history,” said Fran Messer.

Biden is visiting the Carters because they were not able to attend the inauguration due to health concerns.

“Being such a small town it’s good that we can actually see him,” said Tina Reagon, Americus resident.

Darius Hicks from Plains, says he believes Biden is leading the country with conviction.

“When he called George Floyd’s family when I watched that live I felt the passion and his grief and his feelings come through,” Hicks said.

According to the President’s itinerary, Biden made an address in metro Atlanta before heading back to the Nation’s Capitol.

According to former President Jimmy Carter’s niece Kim Fuller, she says her uncle is in good health despite the recent health scares and very much so enjoyed the brief visit with our nation’s leader.

Original Story https://www.wtvm.com/2021/04/30/president-joe-biden-visits-georgia-meets-with-former-president-jimmy-carter/

