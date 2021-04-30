Advertisement

New technology is being introduced to the Air Force and Tyndall will be the first to see it

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new technology is being introduced to the Air Force, and Tyndall Air Force Base will be the first to see it.

Installation Resilience Operations Center, or IROC, is a “system of systems” that will offer advanced solutions for enhancing security, emergency response, and facility operations.

“We needed a way to take all the data from sensors that were across the installation and feed those to a central location where we could analyze the data, archive the data, and standardize the data. And then feed those it to operations center where we could have decision-makers make informed decisions about things happening on the installation,” Tyndall PMO Integration Branch Cheif Lowell Usrey said.

CEO of SimpleSense Eric Kanagy is part of the brainpower behind the system. He says making sure everyone is on the same page during a natural disaster or an emergency is important.

“So, the idea is that in a major incident people have the right data they need immediately, even if it is in a different system with a different agency, everyone should have access to the same data right away because then you can respond faster,” Kanagy said.

Kanagy believes this technology will not only benefit Tyndall Air Force Base but also Bay County first responders.

“We can get 911 data from Bay County, we are working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management potentially to bring in hurricane data when there is a major storm,” Kanagy said.

The flexible approach to the IROC will allow the system to continually be improved.

“There will always be new technology but what we are trying to do with IROC is set up a process so new technology can be adopted faster,” Kanagy said.

Eventually, the IROC will be the model that can be used all across the air force.

The IROC will be delivering real data to Tyndall by September.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

We'll see s little bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A few showers could be possible as well.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 1, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Clouds and Some Rain Returning
Organizations educate community on redistricting process
Yatta Abba Day Festival
Yatta Abba Day Festival returns to downtown Abbeville
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting