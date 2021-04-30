New technology is being introduced to the Air Force and Tyndall will be the first to see it

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new technology is being introduced to the Air Force, and Tyndall Air Force Base will be the first to see it.

Installation Resilience Operations Center, or IROC, is a “system of systems” that will offer advanced solutions for enhancing security, emergency response, and facility operations.

“We needed a way to take all the data from sensors that were across the installation and feed those to a central location where we could analyze the data, archive the data, and standardize the data. And then feed those it to operations center where we could have decision-makers make informed decisions about things happening on the installation,” Tyndall PMO Integration Branch Cheif Lowell Usrey said.

CEO of SimpleSense Eric Kanagy is part of the brainpower behind the system. He says making sure everyone is on the same page during a natural disaster or an emergency is important.

“So, the idea is that in a major incident people have the right data they need immediately, even if it is in a different system with a different agency, everyone should have access to the same data right away because then you can respond faster,” Kanagy said.

Kanagy believes this technology will not only benefit Tyndall Air Force Base but also Bay County first responders.

“We can get 911 data from Bay County, we are working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management potentially to bring in hurricane data when there is a major storm,” Kanagy said.

The flexible approach to the IROC will allow the system to continually be improved.

“There will always be new technology but what we are trying to do with IROC is set up a process so new technology can be adopted faster,” Kanagy said.

Eventually, the IROC will be the model that can be used all across the air force.

The IROC will be delivering real data to Tyndall by September.

