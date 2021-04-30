More clouds around today

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog as you head out the door, we will see the 80s again this afternoon. Some of us might see a shower or two today but it won’t be a complete wash out and not everyone will see the rain. The weekend looks nice with highs in the lower to middle 80s and no chance of rain. We warm up into the upper 80s early next week and the chance of rain returns Monday – Wednesday.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85°

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 68° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Showers and some thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 70%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 82°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 73°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

