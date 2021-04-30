Largest General Fund budget in Alabama’s history passes the Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature has passed the largest General Fund budget in the state’s history.

The over $2.4 billion budget was approved by the Senate Thursday. The bill passed out of the House of Representatives back on March 9.

Here is a look at the spending breakdown:

Executive: $2,110,703,000, a 3.1% increase from FY2021

Judicial: $180,793,479, a 2.6% increase from FY2021

Legislative: $43,160,468, an 15.5% increase from FY2021

Total Appropriations: $2,482,799,471, a 3.74% increase from FY2021

Chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee, Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, said the legislature worked aggressively to move a General Fund budget out of the Senate and House in a timely manner to give state agencies and Alabamians much-needed support.

“Coming on the heels of a global pandemic, this has been an unprecedented year as we have worked to put together a budget that meets the needs of Alabamians and provides our state with the resources needed to operate well on behalf of the people of Alabama,” Albritton said, “Given the increased urgency to consider and move budgets as we emerge from this pandemic, we have buckled our bootstraps and worked to swiftly move our budget out of the legislature and to the Governor’s desk. I am thankful to my colleagues in the Senate and House, particularly House General Fund Budget Chairman Steve Clouse, for the collaborate work we have enjoyed through this process.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect new spending breakdown data that replaces inaccurate data initially provided by the Alabama Legislature.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/29/largest-general-fund-budget-alabamas-history-passes-senate/

