Great Weather To Begin The Weekend!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Some cooler and drier air is moving in for the overnight, with lows to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday looks great, with plenty of sunshine returning as highs hit the lower 80s. We’ll see rain chances return Sunday night, with more rain chances at times next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

THU: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 82° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

