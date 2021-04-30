Advertisement

Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fatally shot a man Thursday night.

Police say Johnnie Settles of Dothan died after being shot Thursday night. Dothan police were called to a report of a shooting on Alabama Avenue in the Johnson Homes, public housing community. When officers arrived Settles had already been taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Dothan Police Department is seeking help from the public to solve this crime.  If anyone has any information about this crime, they should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215.  Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.  Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

This deadly shooting comes one day after another the shooting of another man on the other side of Dothan. A suspect, Dexter Marsh, Jr. is charged with capital murder in that case.

