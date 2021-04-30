Dothan community organization receives $300k grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) – Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced Vote Your Voice grants to 55 civic groups and voter outreach organizations across the Deep South totaling $11,285,000.

Earlier rounds of Vote Your Voice grants focused on voter mobilization for the 2020 election. Today’s grants will be multi-year and support voter mobilization in local elections and the 2022 midterm elections as well as wider civic engagement activities in redistricting, voting rights advocacy, and voting rights restoration. Another development in the initiative is the sheer number of groups supported – representing a range of staff and volunteer sizes, geographic and population focus, and strategic approaches to community engagement.

“The work to build a multiracial democracy where everyone is represented and has a say can’t just happen in the months before an election,” said Margaret Huang, President and CEO of the SPLC. “This work must be sustained year-round, every year, so that we can have equitable participation and representation in our democratic systems — especially with the newly passed state laws that will make voter registration and voting more difficult. Today’s announcement that the Vote Your Voice initiative has provided multi-year grants to 55 organizations of all sizes across the Deep South will support that vital democracy-building work.”

What unites these 55 organizations, primarily led by people of color, is their demonstrated previous success in empowering communities of color, LGBTQ communities, Native communities, immigrant communities, communities of faith, returning citizens and young people in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Examples of today’s grants include:

Faith in Action in Florida will work with congregations across the state to engage community members in voting and other civic actions through virtual town halls, community events such as food giveaways, church activities, phone banking and texting, among other strategies.

Center for Pan Asian Community Services in Georgia is building on its network as a service provider to Atlanta’s Asian American population to encourage voter participation through multilingual outreach that will include information at service sites, phone banking, texting, social media outreach, events and bus tours.

Southern Echo in Mississippi will engage in year-round voter registration and mobilization; the organization also will lead redistricting training sessions and help community members to develop sample district maps that best represent their communities.

The $11,285,000 announced in grants today is broken down as follows:

$1,365,000 to nine groups in Alabama

$3,160,000 to 12 groups in Florida

$2,920,000 to 15 groups in Georgia

$1,100,000 to six groups in Louisiana

$1,040,000 to five groups in Mississippi

$1,700,000 to eight groups doing work across multiple states

Across all four rounds of grants so far since the initiative’s announcement in June 2020, $23,330,000 has been distributed throughout the five states.

The 55 grant recipients and amounts distributed in this round are below, and this press release with links to the websites of organizations with online presences is available in full at:

https://www.splcenter.org/presscenter/splc-awards-more-11-million-55-civic-groups-across-deep-south-part-its-vote-your-voice

BACKGROUND

Announced in June 2020, Vote Your Voice is an initiative between the SPLC and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to invest up to $30 million through 2022 from the SPLC’s endowment to engage voters and increase voter registration, education and participation; support Black- and brown-led organizations often ignored by traditional funders; support and prototype effective voter engagement strategies; and re-enfranchise returning citizens despite intentional bureaucratic challenges.

Additional Vote Your Voice information and grantees in the three previous rounds may be found here: https://www.splcenter.org/vote-your-voice

TODAY’S 2021-2022 GRANTS

Alabama

Alabama Institute for Social Justice: $100,000

Faith in Action: $230,000

Friends of West End/Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable: $100,000

Greater Birmingham Ministries: $125,000

NAACP Limestone County: $30,000

The Ordinary People Society: $300,000

United Women of Color: $80,000

Florida

Alianza Center: $250,000

Common Ground: $160,000

Engage Miami Civic Foundation: $300,000

Equal Ground Education Fund: $200,000

Faith in Action/Faith in Florida: $300,000

First Coast Leadership Foundation: $120,000

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition: $600,000

Florida Rising: $600,000

Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighter Corp: $50,000

League of Women Voters-Florida: $80,000

Mi Familia Vota Educational Fund: $300,000

NALEO Educational Fund: $200,000

Georgia

Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta (AAAJ): $250,000

Center for Pan Asian Community Services: $250,000

CivicGeorgia: $50,000

Cobb Collaborative: $50,000

Fair Count: $300,000

GALEO: $250,000

Georgia Muslim Voter Project with CAIR Georgia: $250,000

Georgia NAACP: $250,000

Georgia Shift: $100,000

Latino Community Fund: $250,000

New Georgia Project: $300,000

Peach Concerned Citizens: $20,000

ProGeorgia: $400,000

The Arc of the United States: $150,000

Women on the Rise: $50,000

Louisiana

Citizen SHE: $100,000

MetroMorphosis: $50,000

Operation Restoration: $100,000

Power Coalition: $400,000

Urban League of Louisiana: $150,000

Voice of the Experienced (VOTE): $300,000

Mississippi

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: $50,000

Mississippi Delta Voter Engagement Project: $60,000

NAACP Mississippi: $230,000

One Voice: $300,000

Southern Echo: $400,000

Multi-state