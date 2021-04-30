Advertisement

Cheers! Alabama lawmakers approve wine delivery bill

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) - Alabamians might soon be able to have wine delivered in the mail.

The Alabama Senate on Thursday voted 27-0 for the bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins.

The House of Representatives voted 88-5 to accept Senate changes to the bill.

It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

The bill would allow wineries to obtain a direct wine shipper license from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to ship limited quantities of wine directly to Alabama residents 21 and older.

Retailers could not ship to residents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

