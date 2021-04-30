Advertisement

Arizona: 1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in stolen car

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one police officer and critically injured another during a wild chase involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies that ended in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Friday.

Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed and a Gilbert police officer was hospitalized in critical condition, their departments said.

“Chris was struck and killed by a violent felon in a stolen vehicle following a multi-agency shooting and pursuit,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said.

The suspect was injured while finally being taken into custody as officers engaged in gunfire, said Officer Paul Alaniz, a Gilbert police spokesman.

An employee at a Ford dealership also was among the injured, Alaniz said.

Except for Farrar, no identities were released. Alaniz said the incident was an active investigation and that many details on what happened during the pursuit and the capture were not immediately available.

Alaniz and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the pursuit began Thursday night in the nearby county when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a speeding vehicle and reported he’d been shot at.

Alaniz said the pursuit started in the Eloy area of Pinal County and went into Chandler in metro Phoenix “where the suspect drove into the airport and busted through a gate going into the airport, causing the airport to shut down,” Alaniz said.

The suspect then got back on a highway into Gilbert, a neighboring Phoenix suburb, where he broke into the SanTan Motorplex and stole a vehicle from the Ford dealership there, running over the two officers as he tried to get away, Alaniz said.

Duggan said his slain officer had touched many lives during his 18 years on the force.

“I just ask that you keep Chris’s family in your thoughts and prayers, and take a moment and be mindful of the brave men and women who are out there daily helping keep our communities safe,” the chief said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Based on the wound, doctors estimate the shark was about 4 feet, probably a bull shark.
GRAPHIC: Fla. woman, 64, may need surgery after foot 'shredded' in shark attack