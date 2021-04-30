Andalusia names new school superintendent

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Andalusia City Schools Board of Education has named a new superintendent.

Dr. Daniel Shakespeare will start on June 1, 2021. He is succeeding Mr. Ted Watson, who is retiring this summer.

Dr. Shakespeare is a native Andalusian, who was graduated from Andalusia High School in 1975. He received his B.S. in art education from Alabama A&M in 1979 and M.S. in administration supervision from Troy University in 1989. Dr. Shakespeare continued his education, receiving his Ed.D. in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2003 and attended the Alabama Superintendent Preparation Program in 2002-2003.

Dr. Shakespeare has been in education for 41 years. He taught art at Girard Middle School in Dothan from 1980-1986 and at Eufaula High School from 1986-1989. He began his career in administration as an assistant principal at W.O. Palmer Elementary School in Greenville from 1989-1990 and as principal at Aliceville High School from 1990-1999.

In 1999 Dr. Shakespeare, his wife Ann (Kitt) and their two sons, Jermaine and LaQuentin, moved home. He was assistant principal at Andalusia High School from 1999-2002 and has served as principal since 2002.

Dr. Shakespeare stated, “I am honored to be named superintendent of Andalusia City Schools. We have the best students, teachers, staff, parents, and community. I am looking forward to meeting with teachers and engaging with community members. I promise to do my best to serve the students, faculty, and staff as we continue to move our system forward.”

