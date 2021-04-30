Advertisement

Alabama Soldier Accounted For From Korean War

Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms of Collbran, Ala.
Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms of Collbran, Ala.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By WBRC Staff and The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said an Alabama soldier killed during the Korean War was accounted for on April 16, 2020.

Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms, 24, of Collbran, Alabama was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

To identify Helms’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Helms’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Helms will be buried May 22, 2021, in Ringgold, Georgia.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/30/alabama-soldier-accounted-korean-war/

