Alabama House approves bill to put menstrual products in schools

It would require public schools to make feminine hygiene products available to students.
(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) - The Alabama Legislature on Thursday advanced a bill to require public schools to provide menstrual products.

The state House of Representatives on Thursday voted 97-0 for the bill by Rep. Rolanda Hollis of Birmingham.

It would require public schools to make feminine hygiene products available to students. Hollis said “period poverty” affects every county in the state.

The bill moves to the Alabama Senate. However, it is unlikely to reach final passage with few meeting days remaining.

Hollis said the bill was inspired by 13-year-old twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett who work to distribute menstrual products to students in need.

