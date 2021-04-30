Alabama Gambling vote could come as early as next Thursday on House floor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said a vote on a gambling package on the House floor could come as early as next Thursday.

The Alabama House is expected to look at the gaming proposal that the Senate passed earlier this year. The bill sponsor said it would create a statewide lottery, establish lotteries, and legalize sports betting.

“We’ve really been having a lot of meetings, a lot of discussion,” said Rep. Chris Blackshear, R-Phenix City, who is carrying the bill in the House.

Blackshear said Alabamians deserve the chance to vote on gambling.

“This is a bipartisan effort to truly give the citizens of this state an opportunity to vote on something that can change so many lives across this state,” Blackshear said.

Some lawmakers like Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, are against the gambling.

“It oppresses the poor. It brings crime. It brings bankruptcy,” Wingo said, “Why would we as a government encourage that?”

Several lawmakers for and against the proposal believe that the gambling package does have a chance at passing through the House this year.

However, time is running out. There are only days left of the legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.