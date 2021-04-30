Advertisement

Alabama Gambling vote could come as early as next Thursday on House floor

Several lawmakers for and against the proposal believe that the gambling package does have a chance at passing through the House this year.
File image
File image(Source: Gray Television)
By Lydia Nusbaum
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said a vote on a gambling package on the House floor could come as early as next Thursday.

The Alabama House is expected to look at the gaming proposal that the Senate passed earlier this year. The bill sponsor said it would create a statewide lottery, establish lotteries, and legalize sports betting.

“We’ve really been having a lot of meetings, a lot of discussion,” said Rep. Chris Blackshear, R-Phenix City, who is carrying the bill in the House.

Blackshear said Alabamians deserve the chance to vote on gambling.

“This is a bipartisan effort to truly give the citizens of this state an opportunity to vote on something that can change so many lives across this state,” Blackshear said.

Some lawmakers like Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, are against the gambling.

“It oppresses the poor. It brings crime. It brings bankruptcy,” Wingo said, “Why would we as a government encourage that?”

Several lawmakers for and against the proposal believe that the gambling package does have a chance at passing through the House this year.

However, time is running out. There are only days left of the legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

We'll see s little bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A few showers could be possible as well.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 1, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Clouds and Some Rain Returning
Organizations educate community on redistricting process
Yatta Abba Day Festival
Yatta Abba Day Festival returns to downtown Abbeville
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting