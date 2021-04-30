280K eggs donated to Alabama’s food banks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The scramble is on to put thousands of donated eggs onto the plates of hungry families after the nation’s largest egg producer made a huge donation to Alabama’s food banks.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. delivered a shipment of 280,800 eggs - or 23,400 dozen for those looking for a carton count - from its location in Robertsdale to Montgomery Thursday morning.

The eggs were brought to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, which agreed to host the event and refrigerate the eggs until they’re distributed out to food banks around the state.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is facilitating the eggs’ distribution to food banks that are part of the Feeding America network, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization that feeds about 4.3 billion meals to 40 million people at risk of hunger each year.

This marks the second year in a row that Cal-Maine and the agriculture department have partnered for this type of donation, which is especially generous considering fresh eggs are not often among food items that get donated.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/29/k-eggs-donated-alabamas-food-banks/

