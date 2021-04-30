Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft underway; Six Bama players selected in the first round

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle makes a fingertip catch for a 49-yard reception against...
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle makes a fingertip catch for a 49-yard reception against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Source: AP)(WBRC Staff)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six University of Alabama players were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many expected to see talent from the University of Alabama early in the first round, and it didn’t take long before Bama fans began hearing familiar names.

Jaylen Waddle was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 6th overall pick.

Once in Miami, Waddle will be reunited with former Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bama cornerback Patrick Surtain was next up, selected by the Denver Broncos as the number 9 pick.

DeVonta Smith was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 10 overall pick.

Smith will find a familiar face in Philadelphia in Jaylen Hurts, former Bama quarterback drafted by Eagles last year.

With the 15th overall pick, Bama QB Mac Jones was selected by the New England Patriots.

With the 17th pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected OT Alex Leatherwood.

Steelers Nation selected running back Najee Harris as the 24th pick.

It was a eventful night for the players and they’re families. We wish everyone the best of luck in their careers!

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/29/nfl-draft-underway-jaylen-waddle-number-overall-pick-miami-dolphins/

