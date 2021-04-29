Thunder Beach spring rally kicks off in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can hear it coming down the roads of Panama City Beach. It’s not a storm, but there is thunder.

Thunder Beach kicked off its spring rally Wednesday.

“I think it means a lot for riders that have been couped up for a year and want to get on the road,” Thunder Beach Productions president Joe Biggs said.

There was a bike rally in the fall, but Biggs said they’re excited to bring the spring rally back for the 23rd year, after having to take a break last year because of COVID. Thunder Beach will offer bike shows, entertainment, food trucks, and local hospitality.

“It’s not just hospitality, it’s pretty much everything,” said Biggs.

Everything including an economic boost for the Beach. Biggs said people fill up the hotels, condos, restaurants, and bars.

“You’ll see a lot of motorcycles around. People are spreading the wealth and enjoying themselves,” said Biggs.

COVID-19 precautions are also being taken. Biggs said they’re encouraging masks, but they are not mandatory. They also have masks available for patrons and have hand sanitation stations throughout the venues.

“We’re trying to make it easy to be compliant and be responsible,” said Biggs.

Being responsible, while also having a thundering good time. Whether it was visitors first time or tenth time, people told us they’re just excited this event is back and better than ever.

“This is a fun rally, it’s north Florida, it’s beautiful, there’s great scenery. Can’t beat the beaches,” said one man.

“I’m so excited, I can hardly stand it. We love it. This is an excellent rally,” said one woman.

“It’s my first time and I’m excited just to be out,” said another man.

“I’m so excited that we’re back and in Panama. it’s so exciting to be here,” said another man.

The two venues where the thunder is rolling are Frank Brown Park and Harley Davidson on the Beach through Sunday.

“Come eat, come drink, be merry, be safe, and don’t be stupid,” said Biggs.

As part of the Florida Highway Patrol’s “Share the Road” campaign, they’re focusing on motorcycle safety. According to FHP officials, there were 8,583 motorcycle crashes and 510 fatalities in the state for 2020.

Some tips they provide are to watch for motorcycles and look carefully before pulling into an intersection or changing lanes, never pass a motorcyclist with only a few feet of space, and when being passed by a motorcycle, do not increase your speed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.