Reaction pours in after Biden’s joint address to congress

BISHOP APPLAUDS BIDEN’S PLANS FOR AMERICA

COLUMBUS, GA – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) released the following statement regarding President Joseph R. Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress:

“President Biden’s address tonight gave us a ‘dose of hope’ but also a blueprint to make that hope a reality. He reviewed the first 100 days of his presidency and the tremendous progress made through his American Rescue Plan, a logistical miracle, which saved American families from the coronavirus and the economic recession it has caused. The plan provided $1400 stimulus checks, support for small businesses and workers, as well as states and local communities—all financially drained from responding to the pandemic. Right now, ninety percent of Americans are within 5 miles of a vaccination center, everyone over the age of 16 can get vaccinated, and 220 million shots have been given—all within the first 100 days.

“Now we have his bold plan for the American Jobs Act to help us rebuild our aging and deteriorating infrastructure with new and innovative 21st century investments—roads, bridges, water systems, high-speed internet, airports, transit systems—that will create good-paying jobs in our nation that will also help mitigate the effects of climate change. It will upgrade American manufacturing; invest in research, science, and technologies; improve our supply chain; and create a long-term resilience to safeguard our critical infrastructure so that America can be the leading competitor in the global marketplace.

“Finally, the American Families Plan, a once-in-a-generation investment in American families will build a foundation for opportunity through education, childcare, and healthcare.

“This first 100 days has lifted us from ‘crisis into opportunity’ to make America truly greater for everyone going forward.”

----------------

Rep. Barry Moore issues statement on Biden’s address to Congress

Washington, D.C.—Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s first address to Congress:

“During his first one hundred days in office, President Biden has managed to create the greatest border crisis we’ve seen in decades by halting construction on the border wall and promoting open-door policies, send thousands of American workers to the unemployment line by revoking the Keystone Pipeline permit, and tack on trillions of dollars to the national debt for liberal pet projects,” said Rep. Moore.

“In his address, he not only ducked taking responsibility for the crisis he created, but he reaffirmed his commitment to the radical liberal elites by touting far-left policies that will come at the expense of everyday American families. The only thing America needs to be rescued from is this administration’s socialist policies that will leave hardworking Americans out in the cold.”

--------------

Tuberville Statement on President Biden’s Joint Address

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) today released the following statement after President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress:

“Earlier today, I urged President Biden to use tonight’s Joint Address as a way to get back to the message of unity he sold to the American people. It is clear now that idea of unity is in the Biden Administration’s rearview mirror. From the Green New Deal to open borders, President Biden is working for the partisan progressives – not the American taxpayers. What bothered me most about what President Biden said tonight is the notion that America, the greatest nation in the world, is not great in the eyes of this Administration. Instead, he believes America should be completely changed down to its core. This much has been clear even before his address through his support of liberal policies like massive and untargeted spending bills, packing the Supreme Court, and stripping states’ Right to Work protections.

“The ‘American Families Plan’ is not about helping American families, it is about redefining what it means to be an American family – allowing for big government to infiltrate Alabamians’ homes and daily lives. The Biden Administration is more focused on paving the way for electric vehicles than paving roads in rural America. So, how does President Biden think Alabamians feel knowing that he’d rather spend over $5 trillion dollars of their hard-earned dollars on progressive policies instead of investing in our national security or lifting up rural communities? To put that into perspective, that is enough to stack $1 bills from end to end from Alabama to the moon 70 times. That is abuse of taxpayer dollars that will be felt for generations to come.

“We need to believe in the power of the American people, not the power of the Biden Administration. Tonight’s address should have been a moment to hit reset. It wasn’t, and that is ultimately a disservice to the American people.”

-------------

Shelby Reacts to President Biden’s Address to Joint Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today released the following statement regarding President Joseph Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress:

“Tonight’s address from President Biden was focused on drastically changing the country, but instead of reaching across the aisle to find ways to work together, this Administration is prioritizing liberal policies and a partisan agenda.

“The President’s speech was a snapshot into the unprecedented spending sprees and executive overreaches his Administration has planned for the next four years. Expanding big-government programs, forcing the largest tax increase in a generation, and undoing effective border policies would damage our economy and undermine the rule of law. He failed to outline a legitimate plan to improve our nation’s infrastructure system – whether that be traditional roads and bridges or modern rural broadband. Instead, he would rather burden Americans with steep tax hikes. To make matters worse, he plans to do this when individuals and businesses are already struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxation has economic consequences; Republicans know that, and Democrats should too.

“President Biden’s Administration has been distinguished by anything but bipartisanship thus far. Americans deserve better; they deserve to be heard. It is time to put our differences aside and focus on what we can do to improve our country. Let’s work to create jobs, help American businesses compete globally, and give people the opportunity to succeed. I urge President Biden to reach across the aisle and find real solutions by addressing the concerns of all Americans.”

