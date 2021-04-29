Geneva County: Commissioners approve of dome removal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The domes that sit next to the Geneva County Courthouse have raised some controversy for well over a decade.

Tuesday morning the Geneva County Commission approved the bid for the domes to be removed next to the old county jail.

The domes’ original purpose was to add an addition area for inmate overflow.

Commission Chairman Toby Seay said the domes will be removed, but the area will not be bare.

“We will resurface the parking lot, we will add a sally port for the prisoners to be brought up through the old jail through the circuit courtroom and we also add some security fencing around that area,” Judge Seay said.

The base bid and the alternate bid with the contractor to remove the domes is around $400,000.

