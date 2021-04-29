Dream Downtown: a blue print is underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The blue print of a 20 year-long project is in the works, starting with voices from the people of Dothan.

On Wednesday afternoon the Wiregrass Foundation held a community planning meeting to leverage those voices, allowing their dreams for downtown to be heard.

Teams that were made of local citizens, businesses and organizations came together for a discussion regarding strategic plan for Downtown Dothan and developed ideas together for the Transformation through the Arts’s initiative.

Ideas of wanted community space, retail and restaurants were in discussion.

“We want to have a voice in the community to have a voice in what happens in our community,” Troy Fountain, President of the Wiregrass Foundation, said. “So, the purpose behind this and the event we did Monday night, at the Wiregrass Foundation we want to hear what the people have to say about the community they live in, listen to those voices and then implement them into the plan.”

The RDG firm, a consultant firm partnering with Transformation through the Arts, will assimilate data collected from the discussions into a plan to present to the city and possibly start projects later this year.

