Dothan man charged with capital murder in afternoon shooting death on Scott Road

Dexter Marsh, Jr (27) of Dothan- Charged with Capital Murder and is being held without bond.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been charged with capital murder after a shooting this afternoon.

First responders were called to the the 2500 block of Scott Road on a medical call. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim in the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim, Ricky Turner, was identified by family members and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have charged Dexter Elliott Marsh Jr. one count of capital murder.

While officers and investigators were on scene, Marsh arrived at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Post on Montgomery Highway with information about the crime.  After a lengthy interview and investigation on scene, investigators had enough probable cause to charge him. 

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000 or the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215.

