Advertisement

Clearing up misconceptions about autism

By Gabrielle Ware, WALB
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This is the last week of Autism Awareness Month. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability that can show itself very differently in individual people.

People on the spectrum tend to have issues understanding social cues. WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Ware spoke to an expert to explore common misconceptions about the disorder.

The CDC describes people with autism ranging from very “gifted to severely challenged.”

Tokela Huston of D.A.N.A (Diagnosed Autism & Nonverbal Audience) Therapy Group lists some of the common misconceptions.

Tokela Huston is the Owner of DANA Therapy Group. It help patients with autism.
Tokela Huston is the Owner of DANA Therapy Group. It help patients with autism.

“Autism is non-verbal. Autism is supposed to look a certain way. People with autism can’t hear. People with autism can’t be successful or have a successful life,” are just some of the things she listed.

The CDC said that another misconception is that vaccines cause autism. Several studies have concluded the two are not related.

Huston said there are some common characteristics in people with autism.

“Repetitive behavior, constantly moving, pacing back and forth, fixation on certain activities or objects. Getting upset when a routine is changed or even slightly changed,” said Huston.

Those characteristics can make big life shifts, like getting a job, difficult.

“People with autism like consistency. So, that’s a big change for them, when they’re entering the workforce,” she explained.

Those on the spectrum also tend to have difficulty maintaining relationships because of their struggle with social skills.

Still, there are many success stories. Several of which are highlighted by the advocacy organization Autism Speaks.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.walb.com/2021/04/28/clearing-up-misconceptions-about-autism/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot in Dothan on April 29, 2021.
Public’s help sought to solve Thursday night fatal shooting
Troy windshield dots prove benign
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Da'Nyiss Smith booking photo.
Man who took rifle to KFC when restaurant wouldn’t pay him cleared of robbery charge
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on...
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Latest News

New study estimates child abuse costs Alabama $3.7 billion each year
Will the FDA began approving more medicine with emergency use authorization?
Alabama House approves bill to put menstrual products in schools
Tuesday, April 27th was the 365 day mark for the Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Care Clinic that...
Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Care Clinic celebrates one year