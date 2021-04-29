Advertisement

Car fire leads to Geneva home going up in flames

A Geneva home went up in flames after a car caught fire underneath the carport on Choctaw Street.
By WTVY Staff
Apr. 28, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - First responders in Geneva have been on the scene of a house fire for most of the evening.

First responders got a call of a car fire on Choctaw Street around 8 p.m. Additional information indicated the car was under a carport attached to a home. Within minutes the home was fully engulfed.

Despite firefighters best efforts the home is a total loss. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the third fire on Choctaw Street in the last month. The first two, both mobile home fires, were ruled as arson.

A weekend fire in another Geneva neighborhood is also under investigation.

