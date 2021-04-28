Yum Yum sauce maker gearing up for Tifton move

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Six million bottles of Yum Yum sauce are made every year and soon they will all be made in Tifton, according to Superior Sauce Company Owner Terry Ho.

The famous Yum Yum sauce and many other products will be made and shipped out of the new 100,000 square foot Superior Sauce Company facility in Tifton. It’s scheduled to open in late May or early June.

The soon-to-be new Superior Sauce Company facility in Tifton. (Source: WALB)

But why Tifton after Superior Sauce already had a location in Leesburg?

Ho said that right now it’s unclear of what will become of the Leesburg building, however, most of the workers will transfer over to the new Tifton location.

Terry Ho (Source: WALB)

“Tifton has a building ready and that would save me a lot of time, time is very valuable. If I do one in Albany or Lee County area, it would take me two years,” explained Ho.

The facility will house 25 jobs but Ho expects more to be on the way for the eight to 10 million dollar project located on Oakridge Church Road in the Industrial Park area.

“Everything in there is state-of-the-art. It’s almost fully automatic,” said Ho.

Tony McBrayer, the Tift County Board of Commissioners chairman, said Superior Sauce’s multi-million dollar investment in the area and jobs are welcomed.

Chairman Tony McBrayer (Source: WALB)

“Excited to have them here as well,” said McBrayer.

Ho said there are still some job opportunities available. He said you can call (229) 255-3377 to learn more.

