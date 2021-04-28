Advertisement

Yatta Abba Street Festival returns this weekend to Abbeville

Yatta Abba Street Festival
Yatta Abba Street Festival(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Abbeville is preparing for its annual Yatta Abba Street Festival set for this Saturday.

Yatta Abba is a nod to the city’s creek Indian heritage, and means “Grove of Dogwoods.”

There will be vendors, entertainment, a classic car show, and a cornhole tournament.

The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Chamber leaders are encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the event.

“We are looking forward to having our citizens as well as any visitors to come and enjoy our small town. Kirkland Street is a great place. We’ve got local stores that are ready to welcome people with special offers on Saturday, and there will be plenty to eat and lots of fun,” said Chamber Director Guen Woodham.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown.

