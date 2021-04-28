Wolves come together through Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan football team able to participate in some fun Tuesday afternoon.

Just like the Rehobeth Rebels did on Monday, the Wolves going through the Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program.

This group of alphas getting put through the test with a number of army style workouts designed to bring this team closer together.

Head coach Smitty Grider believes events like these will pay off for his team once they hit the field next season.

“When it gets tough in a ball game, they can fall back on that,” said Grider. “Hey it wasn’t as bad. We got through it together as a team. That’s what this program is all about. Making them work together as a team. Football is the quintessential team sport. This is a great learning tool for football.”

