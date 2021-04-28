Warm Air Dominates

SYNOPSIS – Much warmer air is in place across the Wiregrass, with no significant cool-down for a while. Look for party cloudy skies again Thursday, with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later Friday. The weekend is looking dry with highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT – Clear skies turning partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

