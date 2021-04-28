Advertisement

Warm Air Dominates

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Much warmer air is in place across the Wiregrass, with no significant cool-down for a while. Look for party cloudy skies again Thursday, with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later Friday. The weekend is looking dry with highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT – Clear skies turning partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Man charged with murdering 3 found in lake
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
UPDATE: Arrest made in the deaths of woman, two children, found in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula
Federal agents and local officers serve a search warrant at Allen's Pharmacy on July 8, 2020.
Former Dothan pharmacist sent to prison
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
When approaching Ross Clark Circle from north of Dothan, no traffic will be allowed to travel...
Road closure, work at Ross Clark & Montgomery Hwy. intersection

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-28
Another warm one today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-28
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-28
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 27, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Feeling Much Warmer