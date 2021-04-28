On the dotted line: Rehobeth’s Honor Slayback signs with Enterprise State

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth senior Honor Slayback is off to the next level.

The softball standout inked a scholarship on Wednesday with Enterprise State.

Slayback can do it all for the Rebels. She plays multiple positions in the outfield and infield and is a speed demon on the base path successfully steal 19 bases in 21 attempts this season.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

