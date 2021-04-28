On the dotted line: Four Rams sign college scholarships

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Four Headland student-athletes signed scholarships to play at the next level.

Nathan Aplin - Lawson State (Baseball)

Tyson Kirkland - Lawson State (Baseball)

James Trammell - Andrew College (Baseball)

Jacob King - Huntingdon College (Soccer)

