On the dotted line: Four Rams sign college scholarships
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Four Headland student-athletes signed scholarships to play at the next level.
Nathan Aplin - Lawson State (Baseball)
Tyson Kirkland - Lawson State (Baseball)
James Trammell - Andrew College (Baseball)
Jacob King - Huntingdon College (Soccer)
