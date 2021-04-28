More than 400 people have signed up for broadband service in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County’s broadband service is one step closer to being up and running.

Residents can now sign up for the broadband service.

All you have to do is go to the Wildstar Networks website.

For those living in section A, north Walton County, the service is expected to start by September.

County technology support coordinator Jason Cook said so far 400 people have signed up.

“We’re very excited that people can go out there and sign up for this service that is coming, and we’re thankful that we have the support of the board to get this out to the residents as it’s well needed,” said Cook.

The whole county is expected to be covered by the broadband network by June 2022.

